Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) a $142.00 Price Target

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been assigned a $142.00 price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMC. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total transaction of $180,402.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,405,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,387,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,423,000 after acquiring an additional 714,979 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,236,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,635,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,467,000 after acquiring an additional 364,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,044,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 277,666 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

