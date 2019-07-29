Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) a $65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.21. 124,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $73.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 23,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 72,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

