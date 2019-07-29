Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) a $346.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 price target on Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $337.32.

Shares of SAM opened at $400.42 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $230.93 and a 1-year high of $403.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.98. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.51. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.25, for a total value of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,105 shares of company stock worth $2,230,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,154,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

