Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 353,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,311 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.38. 208,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,357. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

