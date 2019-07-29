Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 400 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In related news, insider David Davidson sold 7,660 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $991,740.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,338.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,400 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $175,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,820 shares of company stock worth $2,493,620. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.98. 6,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,892. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $87.49 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.30.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.20). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,184.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.31) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Maxim Group raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.39.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.