Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 194.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,502. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.06 and a 1-year high of $136.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

