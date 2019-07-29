Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $641,000 Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 304,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 178,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 39,086.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Laidlaw raised their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.73. 44,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,113. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $921.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 443.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 11,397 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $241,502.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,312.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,528 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $118,409.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 963,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,648,794.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,842. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

