Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.05 Million Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in PPL by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 28.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 68.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.85 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 51,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.54. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. PPL’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.