Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.68% of Compugen worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 311,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 14,153.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 886,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 880,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.28. 3,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,447. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $174.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.66. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

