Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,025 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.51. 743,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,409,656. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

