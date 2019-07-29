Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 4,060 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,664,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $25,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III purchased 5,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $106,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,282.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,950. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. 177,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $41.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 4.43%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.60 ($33.26) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

