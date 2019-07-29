Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Set at $393.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) has been assigned a $393.00 price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.09.

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $365.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.98. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,750 shares of company stock worth $17,659,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,690,000 after purchasing an additional 848,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,835,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

