Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 34.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3732 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

