Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) a $128.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.52.

XLNX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.91. 29,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $103,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at $71,977.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $357,999.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,599 shares of company stock worth $1,385,314 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 225.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

