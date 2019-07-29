Robert W. Baird Analysts Give BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) a $51.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $39.13. 659,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. BorgWarner has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,343,000 after acquiring an additional 879,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,671,000 after purchasing an additional 219,190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,085,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in BorgWarner by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

