Robert John Peabody Buys 10,000 Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Stock

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Director Robert John Peabody acquired 10,000 shares of Husky Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,954,082.13.

TSE:HSE traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.99. 3,527,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.15. Husky Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

HSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.38.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.