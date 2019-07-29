Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Robert Half's second-quarter 2019 earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The company stands to benefit from the solid demad of its professional staffing services on the back of tight labor markets across the globe. Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services, is strongly positioned in the market. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. The company has been consistent in rewarding its shareholders. Despite such positives, the company continues to witness escalation in costs due to huge investments in software and technology. It remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Year to date, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

RHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.33.

Robert Half International stock opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 125.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

