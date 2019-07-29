Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.56.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $34,495.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,587.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $1,363,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,186,042 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 342,684 shares of company stock worth $24,519,466. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

