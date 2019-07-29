Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOPE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,508. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, CFO Alex Ko sold 13,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $193,015.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.