Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.1% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,112,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,812,000 after purchasing an additional 247,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,573,000 after buying an additional 411,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.64. 619,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,839. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.79. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

