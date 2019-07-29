Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 1,406 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,869,000 after acquiring an additional 77,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 91,355 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 674,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $48,204,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSM. Northcoast Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.02 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $71.01. 4,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

