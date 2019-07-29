Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.69. 1,808,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,209. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

