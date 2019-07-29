Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,556 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 77,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 7,146 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $581,470.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $174,910.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $1,398,166. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.90. 73,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,020. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

