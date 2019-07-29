Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $798,882,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,332,000 after acquiring an additional 835,915 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after acquiring an additional 675,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 987,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 544,218 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,459 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,046. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

