Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,187 Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 102.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,312. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 5.61%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.