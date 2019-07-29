Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 6,843 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 139.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,743,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,138,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,406,000 after buying an additional 257,766 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,831,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,811,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,057,000 after buying an additional 98,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.12. 12,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,739.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $161,795. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

