Reviewing CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) & Innergex Renewable Energy (NYSE:INGXF)

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) and Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CMS Energy and Innergex Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy 0 8 5 0 2.38 Innergex Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CMS Energy currently has a consensus target price of $55.58, suggesting a potential downside of 5.29%. Given CMS Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CMS Energy is more favorable than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Dividends

CMS Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Innergex Renewable Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CMS Energy pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CMS Energy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CMS Energy and Innergex Renewable Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy $6.87 billion 2.42 $657.00 million $2.33 25.19 Innergex Renewable Energy $436.35 million 3.46 $25.22 million N/A N/A

CMS Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CMS Energy and Innergex Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy 8.41% 12.13% 2.38% Innergex Renewable Energy 5.78% 2.80% 0.39%

Risk and Volatility

CMS Energy has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of CMS Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CMS Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CMS Energy beats Innergex Renewable Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 195 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,435 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,152 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,817 miles of underground distribution lines; substations; and a battery facility. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. Its gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consists of 1,666 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,404 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It owns interests in independent power plants totaling 1,335 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in Michigan's Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development. The Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation segments sells electricity products to publicly owned utilities and other creditworthy counterparties. The Site Development segment analyzes potential locations. The company was founded on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

