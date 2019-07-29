Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,829 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,829 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of Apergy worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Apergy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apergy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Apergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Apergy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Apergy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apergy alerts:

APY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.03 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of APY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.60. 21,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,698. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.