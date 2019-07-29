Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 67 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $700,864.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock worth $4,125,869. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.94.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.54. 14,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,297. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $232.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $938.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

