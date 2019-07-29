Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.13 Million Position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HCP were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in HCP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in HCP during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in HCP during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $101,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE HCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.12. 97,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,071. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31. HCP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $436.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

