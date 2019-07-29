Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 1,363.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 127.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.02.

Hologic stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 45,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $818.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

