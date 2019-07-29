Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 305 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,554,000 after buying an additional 516,715 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,274,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,217,000 after acquiring an additional 134,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,235,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $81.17. 13,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

In related news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $196,216.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,449.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,811. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

