Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 259,665 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,665 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in GAP were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,412,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after buying an additional 960,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,347,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,623,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after buying an additional 734,097 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,420,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after buying an additional 222,197 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 101,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,240. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). GAP had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPS. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Standpoint Research raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $291,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

