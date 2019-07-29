Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,300,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,614,437,000 after purchasing an additional 763,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $907,591,000 after purchasing an additional 252,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,944,000 after buying an additional 741,633 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,403,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,589,000 after buying an additional 148,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,980,000 after buying an additional 130,842 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.81. 13,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,730. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $121.85 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.