Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 684 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 675.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 800 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $66,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,134 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $512,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,911.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,124 shares of company stock worth $848,399. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $91.82. 351,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,419. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

