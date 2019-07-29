Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Retail Properties of America has set its FY19 guidance at $1.03-$1.07 EPS.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.74 on Monday. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 64.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

