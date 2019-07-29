resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

TORC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on resTORbio in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the first quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in resTORbio by 1,292.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in resTORbio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in resTORbio by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of resTORbio by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TORC opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. resTORbio has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $344.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.26.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

