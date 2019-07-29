Resolution Capital Ltd Sells 262,830 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Resolution Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,830 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty comprises about 4.8% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 1.93% of Kilroy Realty worth $143,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 191,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 765.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,466,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,064,000 after buying an additional 2,181,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 270,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.43.

KRC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,348. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $332,638.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

