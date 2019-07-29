Resolution Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,346,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,444,000. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 3.0% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.64% of Invitation Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 43.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 296.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $145,000.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 target price on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.65 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.58. 203,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 120.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 29,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $743,037.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,529,925 shares of company stock worth $2,037,768,038 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

