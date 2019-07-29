Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ibstock (IBST)

Ibstock (LON: IBST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2019 – Ibstock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2019 – Ibstock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/25/2019 – Ibstock had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Ibstock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/9/2019 – Ibstock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/25/2019 – Ibstock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

6/14/2019 – Ibstock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of IBST stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 233.20 ($3.05). The company had a trading volume of 595,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.13 million and a PE ratio of 12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 240.69. Ibstock plc has a 12 month low of GBX 190.70 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 284.20 ($3.71).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

