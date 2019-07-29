Request Reaches Market Cap of $9.49 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, Request has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $9.49 million and $109,137.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Radar Relay, Ethfinex and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.65 or 0.06152103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00049047 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001190 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,984,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,893,158 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, Gate.io, Bancor Network, WazirX, IDEX, Bitbns, Coineal, DDEX, KuCoin, Koinex, GOPAX, Ethfinex, COSS, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, CoinPlace and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

