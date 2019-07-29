Renaissance Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,066.8% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 746.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 105,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 92,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.54. 673,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139,415. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $377.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

