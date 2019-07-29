Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Chubb by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,734,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,121,000 after buying an additional 383,344 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,246,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $283,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,146 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,622 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.55.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $153.49. 893,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,713. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

