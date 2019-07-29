Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 87,844 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 91.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,844 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,576.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,651,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,921,000 after buying an additional 1,553,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,399,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,781,000 after buying an additional 612,046 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after buying an additional 336,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 302,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,256,000 after buying an additional 237,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.63. The stock had a trading volume of 849,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,162. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

