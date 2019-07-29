Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,745,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.33. 1,220,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.89. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 112.65%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

