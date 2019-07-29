Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 3,938.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

SNN traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.23. 16,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,438. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

