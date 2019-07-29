Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 108.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 154.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.71. 293,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,916. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $44.40.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.14 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.87%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

