Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,333 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,210,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,048,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,714,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 880,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,776,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 385.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Galaxy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.69. 7,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,464. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

