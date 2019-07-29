Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,468,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 3,124,100 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth $13,269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regis by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 125,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Regis stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 116,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.91. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $258.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Regis will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

