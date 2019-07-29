Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after purchasing an additional 727,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,155,000 after acquiring an additional 606,781 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McKesson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,791,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,831,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,336,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE MCK traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $140.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,137. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $52.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $369,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $804,583. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

